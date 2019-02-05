WATCH: Americans ‘must go forward together,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump, in concluding his State of the Union address, is urging Americans to “choose greatness.”

Trump finished his 82-minute speech on an optimistic note, suggesting that “our biggest victories are still to come” and that “we have not yet begun to dream.” And he urged the nation to not be “defined by our differences.”

WATCH: Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union

But despite Trump’s call for unity, much of his speech echoed his usual partisan talking points and the reaction to his address varied wildly among Democrats and Republicans.

Moreover, Trump, in the hours before speech, attacked Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. And the president’s previous public pleas for bipartisanship have usually worn off in a matter of days, often overwhelmed by a flood of his incendiary tweets.

Podcast special: On Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, join the PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins, Yamiche Alcindor and Daniel Bush as they share their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s 2019 State Of The Union address. They’ll dig into what really mattered in the speech and the Democratic response; which statements have traction and which are just rhetoric. As always, you can expect smart analysis, useful insights and the kind of conversation you won’t get anywhere else. Find the special episode in our existing podcast feeds, on our website or wherever you subscribe to podcasts.