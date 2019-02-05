What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

WATCH: Trump launches campaign to end HIV epidemic in US by 2030

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is launching a campaign to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030, targeting areas where new infections happen and getting highly effective drugs to people at risk.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and senior public health officials say the campaign would focus on areas where about half of new HIV cases occur. That includes 48 counties, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and seven states with at-risk rural residents.

WATCH: Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union

Anti-AIDS groups are reacting with both skepticism and cautious optimism.

Trump said in his State of the Union speech Tuesday that funding will be in his budget. He did not specify an amount.

There are about 40,000 new cases of HIV infection a year in the U.S. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.

Podcast special: On Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, join the PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins, Yamiche Alcindor and Daniel Bush as they share their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s 2019 State Of The Union address. They’ll dig into what really mattered in the speech and the Democratic response; which statements have traction and which are just rhetoric. As always, you can expect smart analysis, useful insights and the kind of conversation you won’t get anywhere else. Find the special episode in our existing podcast feeds, on our website or wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

By —

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 05 Read Stacey Abrams’ full response to the State of the Union

  2. Read Feb 05 WATCH LIVE: Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to State of the Union

  3. Read Feb 04 WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union

  4. Read Feb 05 WATCH: Trump says he will meet North Korea’s Kim this month in Vietnam

  5. Read Feb 05 WATCH: The State of the Union moment that made Democrats jump to their feet

February 5, 2019 – PBS NewsHour full episode

Episode Feb 05

The Latest