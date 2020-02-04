WATCH: Andrew Yang says his campaign has ‘shocked the world’

Democratic outsider presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang, thanked his supporters in Iowa after Monday’s caucuses and said he plans to fight on to New Hampshire.

Speaking to supporters, Yang said his campaign had “shocked the world time and time again,” and would continue to grow all the way to the White House.

The Iowa Democratic Party says results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been delayed due to “quality checks” and new reporting rules, so it is still unclear if Yang had a good night.

The Iowa Democratic Party says the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion.”

Across the state, Democrats balancing a strong preference for fundamental change with an overwhelming desire to defeat President Donald Trump were trying to be recorded.

Nearly a dozen Democratic White House contenders are still vying for the chance to take on Trump in November.