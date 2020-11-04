What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

WATCH: As many as 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Michigan

Politics

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says that as of midday Wednesday, more than 100,000 ballots still needed to be counted in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Kalamazoo and other smaller jurisdictions.

Watch her remarks live in the player above. 

She asked Michiganders to be patient, and said she was optimistic that they will have full counts before Friday.

More than 5 million Michiganders voted Tuesday, and 3.2 million of them did so by absentee ballot, Benson said.

