WATCH: As many as 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Michigan

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says that as of midday Wednesday, more than 100,000 ballots still needed to be counted in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Kalamazoo and other smaller jurisdictions.

She asked Michiganders to be patient, and said she was optimistic that they will have full counts before Friday.

More than 5 million Michiganders voted Tuesday, and 3.2 million of them did so by absentee ballot, Benson said.

