WATCH LIVE: Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold joint press conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to hold a press conference beside President Joe Biden during her farewell visit to the White House on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. ET. Watch their remarks in the player above.

Merkel’s visit to the White House was shadowed Thursday by pressing issues as well as good will, as she met with Joe Biden to discuss differences over a major Russian pipeline and their nations’ views on China as a rising global power.

The German chancellor, who is not seeking another term in September elections, is nearing the end of a political career that has spanned four American presidencies. And as she prepares to leave office, there are concerns on both sides about how they will negotiate growing disagreements.

In a brief exchange with reporters in the Oval Office, both sides sought to play down the differences.

“We’re ready to dive in,” Biden said. “Cooperation between United States and Germany has been strong.”

The chancellor, who had a famously frosty relationship with Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, said she was “very much looking forward to a deepening of relations.”

Merkel started her day with a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris, and Harris’ office said the two had a “very candid discussion.”

Back home in Germany, Merkel’s country and neighboring Belgium dealt with the aftermath of heavy flooding that left more than 30 people dead and dozens missing.

“My sympathy goes to the relatives and of the dead and missing,” she said.

Officials in Washington and elsewhere are wondering what course Germany might take after the September vote. The chancellor will seek to reassure the Americans that there won’t be a huge shift, Thimm said.