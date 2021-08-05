WATCH: Biden and Harris meet Asian American civil rights leaders amid hate crime spike

President Joe Biden pledged to continue working Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander civil rights leaders as he opened a White House meeting with them on Thursday.

The president noted it was the ninth anniversary of the shooting of ten worshipers at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Seven people lost their lives in “a hateful act of bigotry at the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin,” he said.

He paid tribute to the civil rights leaders he was meeting in the effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community has “been on the front lines from the beginning and is critical to helping us vaccinate America,” Biden said.