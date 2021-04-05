WATCH: Biden gives remarks during virtual Easter event

Departing from the White House tradition of the Easter Egg roll, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny celebrated a virtual Easter event Monday.

The regular festivities were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Easter is a day of joy where we celebrate resurrection and renewal but this year we know many people are still going without the many comforts of the season,” Biden said. “The virus is not gone and for the second year in a row most will be apart from their family and friends and a full congregation that goes with so much joy.”

Speaking from the White House onto the Blue Room balcony, the president said, “we know that longed for dawn is almost here.”

“We will look forward to next year when the White House will bring joy to the season once again and there will be an Easter egg roll, God willing.”

This year would have marked the 143rd year of the Easter Egg Roll tradition, which began in 1878.

The White House said over 30,000 tickets are normally distributed for the event designed for families with children ages 13 and under.

This year the White House distributed wooden souvenir Easter Eggs to vaccination sites across the nation and local hospitals.

With the President and First Lady was Lt. Col. Brandon Westling, a United States Air Force Military Aide, was dressed head-to-toe as the Easter Bunny wearing a large maroon-colored mask.