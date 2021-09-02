WATCH: Biden hosts Jewish leaders to mark the start of High Holidays

President Joe Biden joined over a thousand Jewish faith leaders and scholars from across the country on Thursday for a virtual event celebrating the start of the Jewish High Holidays.

During his remarks, Biden reflected on his decision to end the 20 year war in Afghanistan in his remarks.

“Even as we did what was necessary and right to end 20 years of war in Afghanistan and we mourn all those who we lost, including 13 brave service members who were killed alongside so many other innocents in an act of terror and malice,” he said.

“We now embark on the next phase of this mission, which is the cause that the Jewish community so often led,” Biden said. “We have to integrate these newcomers and help them begin to renew and rebuild their own lives.”

Monday evening marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur will be celebrated later this month.