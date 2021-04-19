WATCH: Biden says he’s ‘prepared to compromise’ on infrastructure

President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office Monday with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his $2 trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs plan.

The president insisted he is “prepared to compromise” on what is included in the package as well as how to pay for it.

“I’ve noticed everybody is for infrastructure, the question is who is going to pay for it,” Biden said, adding, that’s what the group would try to work out in the meeting.

The White House has telegraphed that far more of this package is open to negotiation than was the case with the COVID-19 bill, but it has also made clear that Biden is also preparing to go it alone, if necessary, to get the bill passed.

That would leave the GOP in the politically unpopular position of explaining why it objected to investments many Americans want.

Republicans have signaled they might be open to a much smaller infrastructure package, focused on investing in traditional infrastructure areas such as roads, bridges and waterways.

Biden’s plan would put money toward additional areas, such as upgrading broadband and water systems, expanding Medicaid support and job training for caregivers and funding electric vehicle charging stations.