WATCH: Biden tells Congress to ‘do something’ after death of Tyre Nichols

President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address
President Joe Biden says he’s never had to have “the talk” with his kids – the discussion about how to behave when pulled over by police.
It’s a talk that many Black parents must have in order to protect their children from harm.
Biden, in his State of the Union address, asked people in his audience to imagine how some parents feel, worrying their children may not come home. As he spoke, the president acknowledged the parents of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nichols’ parents sat with first lady Jill Biden during the speech in the House chamber.
The president said he knows that most police officers are good, “decent people” who risk their lives when they go to work. But he urged better training for them and more resources to reduce crime.
“What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better,” Biden said.
