WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

Ahead of the Feb. 7 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden has renewed calls for political unity, something he’s acknowledged being unable to achieve despite his promises to do so as a candidate in 2020. But those appeals haven’t tempered Biden’s broadsides against his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the Republican Party’s continued fealty to the former president’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Watch the 2023 State of the Union address on Feb. 7. The NewsHour’s special coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EST.

“Look, this is not your father’s Republican Party,” the president said at a DNC fundraiser in New York on Jan. 31. “This is a different breed of cat.”

He added, “I don’t know what’s gone haywire here” with the GOP. Going forward, he said, Democrats will “have to make clear that we’re not going to put up with MAGA Republicans.”

Biden’s State of the Union speech will also seek to highlight how Republicans are seeking to undermine the progress the president says has made during his first two years.

The president is facing increasing pressure in Washington, where a special counsel is investigating how classified documents turned up in his home and a former office, and a Republican-controlled House is investigating everything from the administration’s immigration procedures at the U.S.-Mexico border to the overseas ties of the president’s son Hunter.