WATCH: Black White House staffer vouches for Trump

The highest-ranking Black staffer in the White House said he’s seen President Donald Trump’s “true conscience” in the aftermath of recent high-profile killings of Black men and boys.

Ja’Ron Smith said in a Republican National Convention speech Thursday that he wished everyone else could see the “deep empathy” Trump shows families whose loved ones were taken by senseless violence.

Smith specifically named Ahmaud Arbery of Georgia, George Floyd of Minneapolis and 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro of Kansas City.

An assistant to the president for domestic policy, Smith helped craft an executive order that Trump recently issued to address changes to policing that have been demanded in the wake of Floyd’s killing in May by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Smith said issues important to Black communities are priorities for Trump.