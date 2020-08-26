WATCH: Trump backer facing insider trading charge speaks at RNC

A supporter of President Donald Trump’s who is charged with insider trading ended up speaking at the Republican National Convention after all.

The campaign would not definitively say earlier Wednesday whether Jack Brewer, a former professional football player and a member of Black Voices for Trump, would speak. But he did address the convention on Wednesday night.

Brewer argued that not liking Trump’s tone was not enough to merit a vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused Brewer this month of illegal insider trading in the stock of a small company that operated a communications network for police. Brewer’s investment advisory firm is registered with the SEC.

A message to Brewer through one of his companies wasn’t returned Wednesday.