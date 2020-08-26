What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 3 Replay

Featured Speaker: Vice President Mike Pence

Latest Election News

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump backer facing insider trading charge speaks at RNC

Politics

A supporter of President Donald Trump’s who is charged with insider trading ended up speaking at the Republican National Convention after all.

The campaign would not definitively say earlier Wednesday whether Jack Brewer, a former professional football player and a member of Black Voices for Trump, would speak. But he did address the convention on Wednesday night.

Brewer argued that not liking Trump’s tone was not enough to merit a vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused Brewer this month of illegal insider trading in the stock of a small company that operated a communications network for police. Brewer’s investment advisory firm is registered with the SEC.

A message to Brewer through one of his companies wasn’t returned Wednesday.

By —

Associated Press

