WATCH: Black Women’s group meets with Harris at White House

Members of the Black Women’s Roundtable said they had a good meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday as they push to retain voting rights for all around the country.

“Because we know this issue is not a black issue, it’s about saving our democracy and it’s an American issue, said President of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Melanie Campbell.

“We’re going to continue to push and challenge this administration to use all of its tools.”

This comes after several states have enacted new voting restrictions, and others are debating them, as the GOP has seized on Trump’s false claim of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election as a rationale for curtailing ballot access.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have tried to respond with a sweeping federal voting and elections bill that Senate Republicans have united to block.

Most Republicans have similarly dismissed a separate bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court has weakened.

Those roadblocks have increased focus on Senate filibuster rules, which, if left in place, would seem to provide an insurmountable roadblock, requiring 60 votes in the evenly split, 100-member chamber to even bring up controversial legislation.

Moderate Democrats including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona also have so far expressed reluctance to changing the Senate rules.

Many Democrats have expressed frustration with the lack of a greater White House push to change the filibuster, with civil rights activists stressing that Biden was elected with broad support from Black people whose votes are often put at risk by voting restrictions.