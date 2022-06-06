WATCH: Blinken hosts a meeting with Qatari counterpart

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Qatari counterpart at the State Department on Monday.

Blinken and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the top of their discussion would be regional security issues but also they would focus on global challenges their countries were facing.

They both also took time to joke about the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, where Blinken of course said he would be rooting for the U.S. Team and bin Abdulrahman Al said in that case he wish them luck and invited him to come watch a match.