WATCH LIVE: Blinken holds news conference with Finland’s foreign minister

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will hold a news conference with Finland’s foreign minister Friday, days after Finland announced it has applied for NATO membership.

Finland joined Sweden last week in saying it intended to join the alliance. The Nordic nations are neutral, but have indicated they want to join NATO in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected to the two nations’ application, saying Sweden and Finland have supported the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization. All 30 NATO member nations must approve new countries’ admission.