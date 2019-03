WATCH: Buttigieg asks how Pence can support ‘porn star presidency’

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said Sunday night that he and Vice President Mike Pence have different views of their Christian faith and that he doesn’t understand Pence’s loyalty to President Donald Trump.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said his feeling “is that the Scripture is about protecting the stranger, the prisoner, the poor person, and that idea of welcome. That’s what I get in the Gospel when I’m in church.” He said Pence’s view “has a lot more to do with sexuality, a certain view of rectitude.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Vice President Mike Pence's support of Trump: "How could he allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency. Is it that he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing in Donald Trump?" https://t.co/GP905L8oRF #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/BxTWTO6gcB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 11, 2019

Buttigieg said he is puzzled by Pence’s strong support for the president.

“How could [Pence] allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency?” and added, “Is it that he stopped believing in Scripture, when he started believing in Donald Trump?”

Buttigieg made the comments at a CNN town hall in Austin, Texas.

