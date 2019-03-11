What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Democratic National Committee forum in Baltimore, Maryland, on Feb. 11, 2017. Photo by REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Buttigieg asks how Pence can support ‘porn star presidency’

Politics

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said Sunday night that he and Vice President Mike Pence have different views of their Christian faith and that he doesn’t understand Pence’s loyalty to President Donald Trump.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said his feeling “is that the Scripture is about protecting the stranger, the prisoner, the poor person, and that idea of welcome. That’s what I get in the Gospel when I’m in church.” He said Pence’s view “has a lot more to do with sexuality, a certain view of rectitude.”

Buttigieg said he is puzzled by Pence’s strong support for the president.

“How could [Pence] allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency?” and added, “Is it that he stopped believing in Scripture, when he started believing in Donald Trump?”

Buttigieg made the comments at a CNN town hall in Austin, Texas.

READ MORE: What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 10 AP fact check: Trump claims an exoneration he wasn’t given

  2. Watch Mar 10 ‘Not productive anymore’: GOP strategist on partisan divide

  3. Watch Feb 15 Why Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg believes he’d make a good president

  4. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  5. Read Apr 20 Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Why Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg believes he’d make a good president

Nation Feb 15

The Latest