WATCH: California governor calls Kamala Harris VP pick a ‘proud moment’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls the choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate a “proud moment” and a “meaningful moment for California.”

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

During a briefing Wednesday, Newsom reflected on his years of public service in California working alongside Harris when she was district attorney in San Francisco and the state’s attorney general.

“You can imagine how proud I’m feeling, American people are feeling, not just Democrats, I have a few Republican friends that actually had a smile on their face yesterday about her candidacy,” Newsom said.

Biden, who spent eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president, has spent months weighing who would fill that same role in his White House. He pledged in March to select a woman as his vice president, easing frustration among Democrats that the presidential race would center on two white men in their 70s.

Harris launched her presidential campaign in early 2019 with the slogan “Kamala Harris For the People,” a reference to her courtroom work. She was one of the highest-profile contenders in a crowded Democratic primary and attracted 20,000 people to her first campaign rally in Oakland.

Harris’s record as California attorney general and district attorney in San Francisco was heavily scrutinized during the Democratic primary and turned away some liberals and younger Black voters who saw her as out of step on issues of racism in the legal system and police brutality. She declared herself a “progressive prosecutor” who backs law enforcement reforms.

Biden’s search was expansive, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leading progressive, Florida Rep. Val Demings, whose impeachment criticism of Trump won party plaudits, California Rep. Karen Bass, who leads the Congressional Black Caucus, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose passionate response to unrest in her city garnered national attention.

A woman has never served as president or vice president in the United States. Hillary Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. Two women have been nominated as running mates on major party tickets: Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Republican Sarah Palin in 2008. Their parties lost in the general election.