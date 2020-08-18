What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Caroline Kennedy depicts Biden as a public servant at the Democratic National Convention

Politics

Caroline Kennedy is portraying Joe Biden as a public servant in the spirit of her father, who once challenged Americans to look at what they can do for their country.

Watch Kennedy’s remarks in the player above.

The daughter of President John F. Kennedy spoke Tuesday at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention about helping Barack Obama choose Biden as a running mate while on his vetting team and then seeing him in action as vice president.

Kennedy served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration and said she saw Biden as a leader who was tough but fair and commanded the trust and respect of other nations.

She appeared in a video speaking alongside her son Jack Schlossberg as they attempted to bridge a generational span across the party.

The Latest