Democratic National Convention

Day 1

WATCH: Democratic National Convention plays a message from woman who lost dad to virus

Democrats have begun the first virtual convention as the party begins the formal process of nominating Joe Biden as its candidate for president.

Watch Urquiza’s remarks in the player above.

Biden’s team shared the stage with several average Americans, including Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to COVID-19.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that he paid with his life,” she said in an excerpt released by the campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic upended both parties’ traditional conventions. Instead, the program each night features a number of speakers and musical performances virtually across the country.

