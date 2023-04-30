WATCH: Comedian Roy Wood Jr. headlines White House Correspondents’ Dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedian Roy Wood Jr. skewered the political establishment and media as he hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Wood, who is a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” joked about President Joe Biden mislaying classified documents, as well as his age.

“We should be inspired by the events in France. They rioted when the retirement age went up two years to 64,” he said. “Meanwhile in America, we have an 80-year-old man, begging us for four more years.”

He also cast light on the recent scandals befalling former President Donald Trump, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson being fired.

“To Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show, so I, too, have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of the fake news program,” Wood said.

WATCH: President Biden gives remarks at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The annual black-tie dinner drew a wide array of celebrities and media moguls to Washington, with parties being held across the capital. The event returned last year after being sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and took a more solemn tone Saturday night as speakers, including Biden, drew attention to attacks on press freedom across the globe.

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger opened the dinner with a pre-taped video about the importance of a free and independent press, calling reporters an “ally of the people.”

“We are here to send a message to the country and, quite frankly, to the world: The free press is a pillar, maybe the pillar, of a free society, not the enemy,” Biden said in his speech.