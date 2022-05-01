WATCH: Trevor Noah roasts lawmakers, media in return of White House press corps’ gala

News Desk
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” on Saturday headlined the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the first to take place since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
In his speech, he joked about President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and multiple news organizations and members of the media.
