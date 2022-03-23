WATCH: Cornyn presses Supreme Court nominee Jackson on religious freedom, abortion

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared for a third day before the Senate Judiciary Committee for grueling confirmation hearings that are providing a vivid portrait the promise, and enduring racial challenges, facing the country.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn tried to pin Jackson down with questions about abortion, guns and religious liberty.

“Are you familiar with the Supreme Court’s decision in the Heller case,” Cornyn asked, focusing on the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms.

“Yes,” said Jackson.

“And you would respect that precedent,” Cornyn asked moments later.

“Yes, Senator. All precedents of the Supreme Court have to be respected,” Jackson said.

On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.

Barring unexpected developments, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins hope to wrap up Jackson’s confirmation before Easter, though Breyer is not leaving until the current session ends this summer.

