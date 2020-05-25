WATCH: COVID-19 front-line workers to receive death benefits, Cuomo says

The state and local governments of New York will provide death benefits to the families of those who died from COVID-19 while working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

“Today we’re saying we honor that service and we’re going to make sure that every government in the state of New York provides death benefits to those public heroes who died from COVID-19 during this emergency,” Cuomo said during a news conference at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

He also called on the federal government to provide hazard pay to COVID-19 front-line workers. “It’s a way of saying, ‘Thank you, we understand what you did. We appreciate what you did,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s Memorial Day remarks commemorating the lives that have been lost in duty to the country come at an unprecedented moment, as states navigate reopening and the number of U.S. coronavirus deaths near 100,000. New York state, one of the country’s hardest-hit regions, is also resuming some business operations and the use of some public spaces, including sports leagues, campgrounds and veterinarian offices.