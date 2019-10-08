What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH: Customs and Border Patrol head says lack of funding is leading to low officer morale

Politics

Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said the United States must rely on Congress, and not other nations, to develop “durable, meaningful solutions” to stop migrants from entering the U.S.

Watch comments from the Customs and Border Patrol head in the video player above.

Speaking to reporters gathered in the White House briefing room Oct. 8, Morgan took questions about how officer pay may be leading to poor recruitment and retention. When asked about whether Mexico would pay for the expanded border wall as President Donald Trump had said earlier during his administration, Morgan said, “That’s a political thing to me. I don’t care who’s paying for the wall. All I care about is that it’s being built.”

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  2. Read Oct 07 Should you eat more red meat?

  3. Watch Oct 07 Impeachment subpoenas hit Pentagon, White House as second whistleblower steps forward

  4. Watch Oct 06 A playground for everyone, no matter your age or ability

  5. Watch Oct 07 Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on Trump’s Ukraine call defense, Sanders’ heart health

The Latest