WATCH: Customs and Border Patrol head says lack of funding is leading to low officer morale

Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said the United States must rely on Congress, and not other nations, to develop “durable, meaningful solutions” to stop migrants from entering the U.S.

Speaking to reporters gathered in the White House briefing room Oct. 8, Morgan took questions about how officer pay may be leading to poor recruitment and retention. When asked about whether Mexico would pay for the expanded border wall as President Donald Trump had said earlier during his administration, Morgan said, “That’s a political thing to me. I don’t care who’s paying for the wall. All I care about is that it’s being built.”