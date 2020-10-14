WATCH: Durbin says ‘orange cloud’ on Barrett nomination

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dick Durbin says there’s an “orange cloud” hanging over the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The Illinois Democrat didn’t specifically say he meant President Donald Trump in Barrett’s confirmation hearing Wednesday. But he said earlier on CNN that “orange cloud” hanging over the nomination was related to Trump and the Republican president’s tweets.

"Whether you are privy to it, part of it, notwithstanding — it has to do with the Affordable Care Act. Nov. 10 is the absolute date they have to fill the vacancy." — Sen. Durbin on the "orange cloud" hanging over Judge Barrett's Supreme Court nomination. https://t.co/JeU7aXAjak pic.twitter.com/l3Q5cLdAIa — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 14, 2020

Barrett was nominated by Trump just days after the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Durbin says that Trump has made clear he wishes to undo the Affordable Care Act and that those wishes are also a cloud over Barrett’s nomination.

Barrett has said she is not “hostile” to the Affordable Care Act and has promised to hear all arguments.

Republican senators are moving at a break-neck pace to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 3 election. Democrats say the process is being rushed.

