What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Durbin says ‘orange cloud’ on Barrett nomination

Politics

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dick Durbin says there’s an “orange cloud” hanging over the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The Illinois Democrat didn’t specifically say he meant President Donald Trump in Barrett’s confirmation hearing Wednesday. But he said earlier on CNN that “orange cloud” hanging over the nomination was related to Trump and the Republican president’s tweets.

Barrett was nominated by Trump just days after the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Durbin says that Trump has made clear he wishes to undo the Affordable Care Act and that those wishes are also a cloud over Barrett’s nomination.

Barrett has said she is not “hostile” to the Affordable Care Act and has promised to hear all arguments.

Republican senators are moving at a break-neck pace to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 3 election. Democrats say the process is being rushed.

WATCH: Graham lauds Barrett on conservative beliefs

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 13 WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 3

  2. Read Oct 14 WATCH: Durbin says ‘orange cloud’ on Barrett nomination

  3. Read Oct 13 WATCH: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 2

  4. Read Oct 11 WATCH: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 1

  5. Read Jun 11 ‘Net neutrality’ is ending. Here’s how your internet use could change

Why Durbin sees Barrett nomination as a ‘big problem for America’

Politics Oct 13

The Latest