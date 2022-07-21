WATCH: During Jan. 6 riot, Rep Elaine Luria says Donald Trump was glued to Fox News

WARNING: This video includes strong and disturbing language and images.

What was Donald Trump doing in the White House as a mob of rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

According to a member of the House committee investigating the insurrection, Trump stayed in the dining room at the White House, facing a television that was tuned to Fox News, for more than 2 1/2 hours.

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia said there is no official record of Trump placing or receiving a call for that entire afternoon, and there are no photos of him until after he surfaced in the Rose Garden after 4 p.m.

Luria says that despite the lack of an official record, the committee has learned what Trump did that day.

The committee played snippets of a recorded interview it conducted with a former White House national security staffer. That staffer, whose voice was obscured to conceal his identity, said White House officials were “in a state of shock” over what was happening at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Luria says Trump “did not call to issue orders. He did not call to offer assistance.”