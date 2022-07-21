WATCH: During Jan. 6 riot, Rep Elaine Luria says Donald Trump was glued to Fox News

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Leave your feedback
WARNING: This video includes strong and disturbing language and images.
What was Donald Trump doing in the White House as a mob of rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
Watch Luria’s remarks in the player above.
According to a member of the House committee investigating the insurrection, Trump stayed in the dining room at the White House, facing a television that was tuned to Fox News, for more than 2 1/2 hours.
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia said there is no official record of Trump placing or receiving a call for that entire afternoon, and there are no photos of him until after he surfaced in the Rose Garden after 4 p.m.
WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 8
Luria says that despite the lack of an official record, the committee has learned what Trump did that day.
The committee played snippets of a recorded interview it conducted with a former White House national security staffer. That staffer, whose voice was obscured to conceal his identity, said White House officials were “in a state of shock” over what was happening at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Luria says Trump “did not call to issue orders. He did not call to offer assistance.”
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: