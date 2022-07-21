WATCH: Rep. Elaine Luria says Donald Trump had ‘selfish desire to stay in power’

A member of the Jan. 6 committee said Donald Trump was advised by almost everyone around him on the day of the 2021 riot to direct the mob to disperse from the Capitol.

“But the former president chose not to do what all those people begged,” according to Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia. At a prime-time committee hearing, she then played a video Trump recorded in which he reminded the insurrectionists that “we love you.”

Luria also says Trump watched the attack on television in the White House dining room even as staff around him implored him to act.

She says “President Trump refused to because of his selfish desire to stay in power.”