What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren calls on Congress to impeach Trump

Politics

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the House should begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential candidate went to the Senate floor on Tuesday to reiterate her call for impeachment hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared “case closed” on the Russia probe and potential obstruction by Trump.

Holding a copy of Mueller’s report, Warren responded to McConnell that “wishing won’t make it so.”

Warren said that because of a Justice Department opinion that a sitting president can’t be indicted, the only way to the hold the president accountable is to initiate impeachment.

She said enough evidence is in the report to try and remove the president. She said, “It’s there in black and white in the report.”

WATCH: McConnell says ‘case closed’ on Mueller probe

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 06 Does the baby have red hair? Here’s what we know about the royal family’s newest member

  2. Read May 07 WATCH: Beto O’Rourke pushes back against criticism that he feels entitled to presidential nomination

  3. Read May 07 Why the IRS is legally required to give Congress Trump’s tax returns, but probably won’t

  4. Read May 07 WATCH: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in ‘Be Best’ event

  5. Read May 07 WATCH: Elizabeth Warren calls on Congress to impeach Trump

The Latest