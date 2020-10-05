What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Elis Estrada
By —

Elis Estrada

WATCH: Face the Facts: Election 2020 Youth Town Hall– a PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs production

Politics

A few weeks ahead of Election Day, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL), in partnership with MediaWise, will air Face the Facts: Election 2020 Youth Town Hall, a one-hour, virtual youth town hall with teenagers and first-time voters from around the U.S.

Hosted by Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour senior correspondent, the livestream event will showcase these conversations and dive into how they’re engaging in this year’s election, amid such unprecedented circumstances.

Watch the live event in the player above on Tuesday, October 6 at 7 p.m.

Special guests for the event will also include Hari Sreenivasan, PBS NewsHour senior correspondent and anchor for NewsHour Weekend, and Savannah Sellers, NBC News and MSNBC correspondent and co-host of Stay Tuned, NBC’s twice-daily news show on Snapchat and Instagram.

You can register for the event here.

Elis Estrada
By —

Elis Estrada

Elis Estrada is director of the NewsHour's Student Reporting Labs (SRL). She oversees the development, work and content of SRL’s national youth journalism network and partner public media stations.

@eyes107

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 05 WATCH: Trump’s doctor says president may not be ‘out of the woods’ yet

  2. Watch Oct 04 This multimillion dollar CA ballot measure could decide the future of gig work

  3. Watch Oct 02 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and the debate

  4. Read Oct 05 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

  5. Read Oct 01 How three prior pandemics triggered massive societal shifts

The Latest