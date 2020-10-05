WATCH: Face the Facts: Election 2020 Youth Town Hall– a PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs production

A few weeks ahead of Election Day, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL), in partnership with MediaWise, will air Face the Facts: Election 2020 Youth Town Hall, a one-hour, virtual youth town hall with teenagers and first-time voters from around the U.S.

Hosted by Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour senior correspondent, the livestream event will showcase these conversations and dive into how they’re engaging in this year’s election, amid such unprecedented circumstances.

Watch the live event in the player above on Tuesday, October 6 at 7 p.m.

Special guests for the event will also include Hari Sreenivasan, PBS NewsHour senior correspondent and anchor for NewsHour Weekend, and Savannah Sellers, NBC News and MSNBC correspondent and co-host of Stay Tuned, NBC’s twice-daily news show on Snapchat and Instagram.

You can register for the event here.