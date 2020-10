Today, California has a quarter of the country’s eligible Latino voters, but it wasn’t always that way.

A PBS SoCal documentary, “Prop 187: The Rise of the Latino Vote” traces the history of this demographic shift to an anti-immigration bill in the state more than 25 years ago, which mobilized Latinos to register to vote, changing California politics.

Pilar Marrero, the documentary’s consulting producer joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.