What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Federal prosecutors considering sedition, conspiracy charges for Capitol rioters

Politics

Federal prosecutors are looking at bringing “significant” cases involving possible sedition and conspiracy charges in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

That’s according to acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, who provided an update on criminal charges at a Justice Department news conference on Tuesday.

He says that some of the misdemeanor charges brought against the people who sieged the Capitol were intended as placeholder counts and that more serious charges including sedition are possible. He says the Justice Department has created a specialized task force that will look at everything from travel to movement of the individuals.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 12 WATCH: Federal prosecutors considering sedition, conspiracy charges for Capitol rioters

  2. Read Jan 12 WATCH LIVE: House to debate, vote on 25th Amendment resolution against Trump

  3. Read Jan 12 Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ in nation over impeachment

  4. Read Jan 11 FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

  5. Watch Jan 11 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s potential impeachment

The Latest