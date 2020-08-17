What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 1 Replay

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: George Floyd’s brothers speak at the Democratic National Convention

Politics

George Floyd’s brothers led a moment of silence during the first night of the Democratic National Convention to honor the Black Americans who had been killed by police.

Watch their remarks in the player above.

Philonese Floyd, sitting next to his brother Rodney Floyd, said that George Floyd had a giving spirit that has shown up on streets around our nation” as Americans have protested systemic racism and police brutality in recent months.

Philonese Floyd said, “George should be alive today.” He then listed the names of Black Americans who were killed by law enforcement officers or in police custody.

George Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, was killed May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Philonese Floyd implored viewers to “carry on the fight for justice,” adding, “Our actions will be their legacies.”

By —

Associated Press

