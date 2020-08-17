How to watch the 2020 national conventions

It’s late August of an election year, which means party conventions are upon us. And while this year’s largely virtual events may look different than those of years past, there are still a number of ways you can watch the PBS NewsHour’s special coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

WATCH

Watch our daily convention coverage on pbs.org/newshour or YouTube.

10:30 a.m. EDT: Politics This Morning

At 10:30 a.m. ET, Monday through Thursday, join the PBS NewsHour’s senior political reporter Daniel Bush as he talks with correspondents Lisa Desjardins, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor about convention highlights and moments to watch in the day ahead.

6 p.m. EDT: PBS NewsHour

Our 6 p.m. ET nightly broadcast will continue online and through your local PBS station with convention news, and other highlights from around the country and the world.

7 p.m. EDT: PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush

At 7 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, join the PBS NewsHour’s senior political reporter Daniel Bush for special early coverage of the conventions. Hear from NewsHour correspondents, PBS reporters across the country and party delegates, along with political analysts, experts and other special guests. We’ll also be answering some of your questions; submit them here.

8 p.m. EDT: PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff

At 8 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, join the PBS NewsHour’s anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis and discussion with political analysts, elected officials and experts about the night’s major themes and the speeches ahead.

9 p.m. EDT: PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

Watch the convention speakers alongside special analysis and guests live from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on your local PBS station or on our website. Looking for the floor speeches? We’ll run those uninterrupted on our YouTube channel, where you can also find highlights from the evening.

READ

We’ll post major convention highlights each day and show segments each night.

You can also read our latest polling, see who’s speaking or dig into the issues voters are talking about now.

Don’t forget to subscribe for Here’s the Deal and our other political newsletters for more convention coverage.

LISTEN

Keep your eyes on our podcast feeds, which will have our coverage around the clock. At the end of each convention, you can also download a special episode of America, Interrupted, hosted by national correspondent Amna Nawaz, digging into the week’s highs and lows and what lies ahead for the party, the candidates and voters.

ENGAGE

Join the conversation in our communities on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on YouTube, where we’ll have a live chat alongside the convention programming each night.

We’ll go live with the NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz on Instagram each morning of the convention in the 11 a.m. EDT hour. We’ll answer your questions and give you an overview of what to expect.

Have a question about the election or the pandemic? You can submit it here; we may answer it on air or online.

