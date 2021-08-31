WATCH: GOP demands accountability over Afghan failings

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday described the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation as “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime.”

Rep. McCarthy promised that Republicans would press the White House for answers on what went wrong.

“We can never make this mistake again,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy made the remarks during a press conference with members of the GOP conference and Afghan war vets on Afghanistan and accountability.

Earlier a group of Republican lawmakers gathered on the House floor on Tuesday morning and participated in a moment of silence for the 13 service members who were killed during the suicide bomber attack last week.

They also sought a House vote on legislation from Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., which among other things, would require the administration to submit a report on how many Americans remain in Afghanistan as well as the number of Afghans who had applied for a category of visas reserved for those who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government.

The GOP lawmakers objected as Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., gaveled the House into adjournment and then gathered for a press conference to denounce the administration.