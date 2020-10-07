What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

The Presidential Debates

University of Utah in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City

Schedule

Follow Our Journalists

Judy Woodruff

Yamiche Alcindor

Amna Nawaz

Lisa Desjardins

John Yang

Daniel Bush

Candice Norwood

William Brangham

Nick Schifrin

Emily Knapp

Meredith Lee

Matt Loffman

Kate Grumke

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Harris says Breonna Taylor did not get justice

Politics

Democrat Kamala Harris says she doesn’t believe justice has been done in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a police drug raid that went bad.

Taylor was shot multiple times in March after being roused from sleep by police at her door. A grand jury did not charge any officers for their role in Taylor’s death.

Addressing criminal justice reform at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, Harris says a Joe Biden administration would ban chokeholds and require a national registry for police officers who break the law. She says George Floyd would be alive if such a ban existed.

Vice President Mike Pence was also asked if justice was done in the Taylor case. He says Taylor’s family “has our sympathies, but I trust our justice system, a grand jury that reviews the evidence.”

Pence also says there is no excuse for what happened to Floyd, who was killed after police pressed on his neck with a knee for several minutes. He says, “Justice will be served.”

But he says there is no excuse for the rioting and looting that followed Floyd’s death.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 06 WATCH: Pence, Harris face off in vice presidential debate

  2. Read Oct 07 AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

  3. Read Oct 07 WATCH LIVE: What voters think of the Pence, Harris VP debate

  4. Read Oct 07 Pelosi aims to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

  5. Read Oct 07 Amid historic race, voters of color wrestle with Harris’ personal and political identities

Heckled by Trump, Biden calls fiery debate ‘a national embarrassment’

Politics Sep 30

The Latest