WATCH: Hill says Sondland was engaged in a ‘domestic political errand’

Former White House adviser Fiona Hill says Ambassador Gordon Sondland was “being involved in a domestic political errand” while she and her team were “involved in national security policy.”

Fiona Hill testified on Nov. 21 in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

Hill told House impeachment investigators about a confrontation she had with Sondland about his role in Ukraine policy.

She says Sondland told him that President Donald Trump had put him in charge of Ukraine, and that that “shut me up.”

Hill said she feels as if she was a bit rude to Sondland because she says she appreciates that he was doing what he believed the president asked him to do.

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5