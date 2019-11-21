Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Hill says Sondland was engaged in a ‘domestic political errand’

Politics

Former White House adviser Fiona Hill says Ambassador Gordon Sondland was “being involved in a domestic political errand” while she and her team were “involved in national security policy.”

Fiona Hill testified on Nov. 21 in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

Hill told House impeachment investigators about a confrontation she had with Sondland about his role in Ukraine policy.

She says Sondland told him that President Donald Trump had put him in charge of Ukraine, and that that “shut me up.”

Hill said she feels as if she was a bit rude to Sondland because she says she appreciates that he was doing what he believed the president asked him to do.

WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 5

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 21 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Fiona Hill and David Holmes

  2. Read Nov 20 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Sondland, Cooper and Hale

  3. Read Nov 21 Read Fiona Hill’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  4. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  5. Read Nov 21 Hill testifies she was told to call a lawyer after July 10 meeting

The Latest