WATCH: House lawmakers debate ahead of vote to impeach Trump

The U.S. House pressed toward its historic votes to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, arguing about the charges he faces and the legitimacy of the probe that brought Congress and the nation to this point that will leave a lasting mark on his tenure at the White House.

Republicans say the Democrats are just trying to evict a president they couldn’t beat at the ballot box.

“Today’s going to be a lot of things,” said the leading Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Doug Collins. “What it is not is fair. What it is not is about the truth.”

The House is spending all day Wednesday arguing about the charges Trump faces and the legitimacy of the probe that brought Congress and the nation to this point. Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power and obstructing Congress.

The Judiciary Committee Chairman, New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler outlined the case against the president.

“By his actions, President Trump has broken his oath of office,” Nadler said. “His actions warrant his impeachment and demand his removal from office.”

Trump tweeted his outrage: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing.”

As soon as the session opened, Republicans tried, and failed, to halt what one called the “unfair, rigged” process.

The rare undertaking to impeach a president, set to unfold over more than six hours of debate, has split the lawmakers in Congress much the way Americans have different views of Trump’s unusual presidency and the articles of impeachment against him.

