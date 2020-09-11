WATCH: House members honor 9/11 victims with moment of silence

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined with other members of Congress for a moment of silence to observe the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday.

The Congressional members gathered on the House East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol building at 8:46 a.m. ET. Following the moment of silence, they sang verses from, “God Bless America.”

The Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, New York and at the Pentagon.