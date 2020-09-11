WATCH LIVE: Biden observes 9/11 anniversary at Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville

US presidential candidate Joe Biden and US Vice President Mike Pence greeted each other with an elbow bump at the September 11 memorial plaza on Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

Watch Biden deliver comments live in the video player above.

Biden didn’t speak at the ceremony, which has a longstanding custom of not allowing politicians to make remarks.

Pence went on to another ceremony, where he read the Bible’s 23rd Psalm, and his wife, Karen, read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.