WATCH: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hails GOP wins

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hailed Republican congressional wins in the Nov. 3rd election, calling it a “mandate against socialism” and defunding the police.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol Thursday for the first time since the election, McCarthy praised the diversity in the incoming Republican House, saying “every Democrat incumbent who lost either lost to a woman, a minority or a veteran Republican. Meanwhile, Democrats are set to have the slimmest Democrat majority since World War Two.”

With a number of races still being counted, House Republicans are poised to pick up between six and ten seats, significantly reducing Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority.

But despite those Republican gains in Congress, McCarthy backed President Donald Trump’s legal battles over the election results, insisting “every recount needs to be finished.”

McCarthy pointed to the 37 day recount in 2000 that ended in George W. Bush becoming president, saying, “Let’s make sure we get this right.”

In doing so, the House Minority Leader joined most powerful Republicans in Washington in standing firmly behind Trump and his wild claims of voter fraud.

Five days after Biden won the election, Trump’s team continues to block him from receiving the security briefings, funding and access to agencies traditionally granted to incoming presidents.

McCarthy, again, backed the president, saying Biden can wait for intel briefings: “He’s not president right now, don’t know if he’ll be president January 20th.”