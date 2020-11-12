WATCH: Pelosi says pandemic is a ‘red alert’

President-elect Joe Biden’s top allies on Capitol Hill adopted a combative posture on COVID-19 relief on Thursday, accusing Washington Republicans of dragging their feet in acknowledging Biden’s victory while doubling down on a $2 trillion-plus relief bill that’s a nonstarter with congressional Republicans.

The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. — both of whom witnessed disappointing outcomes in House and Senate races last week — was that Republicans should concede the election and immediately return to negotiations on COVID relief, with the Democrats’ $2.4 trillion “HEROES Act” as the starting point.

Pelosi blasted that this moment “is a red alert and all hands-on deck” one.

The Democratic leader Thursday on Capitol Hill called on the GOP to stop the “delay, distortion and denial” of the coronavirus.

Pelosi charged at the Republicans for allowing Trump’s claims that President-elect Joe Biden didn’t actually win the election, even though the result is not in doubt.

“Stop the circus and get to work on what really matters to the American people, their health and their economic security,” she said.

Schumer insisted that it’s time for Republicans to “stop their shenanigans about an election that President Trump has already lost and focus their attention on the immediate issue at hand, providing relief to a country living through the COVID health and economic crisis.”

“It’s time to move on and get to work for the American people,” Schumer said.