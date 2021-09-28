WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Tuesday.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Tuesday.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.