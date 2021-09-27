Rep. Gottheimer ‘incredibly optimistic’ Dems will pass both infrastructure, reconciliation

Rep. Josh Gottheimer:

Well, just one other point, because you made an important point here.

In the end — at the end of August, we all came together here in the House, and every single Democrat voted to bring the infrastructure bill to the floor this week, right? So just let's not lose sight of that. It's because I think everyone recognized the importance of that.

Ultimately, what's going to — the bill we're going to settle on, on reconciliation, whatever the ultimate number is, what's most important is what's in there, as I was talking about, climate — and fighting climate change and reinstating the state and local tax deduction.

And we're not going to bring a bill to the House that we can't get out of the Senate, where we can't get 50 Democrats, plus the vice president. And I know we can get there. I'm talking to everyone. And I will tell you that there is an agreement to be had here.

But the idea that we would — that any Democrat wouldn't vote for this infrastructure bill, with millions of jobs on the line, with fixing our nation's infrastructure, and while it's been sitting here since beginning of August waiting for us to act, that just doesn't make any sense to me at all.

And when I talk to folks at home, they look at me, like, why wouldn't you just get that done for the country and get those shovels in the ground, which we're waiting for?