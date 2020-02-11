WATCH: Joe Biden speaks after New Hampshire primary

A pair of Joe Biden surrogates tried their best to mask a disappointing night for the absent Democratic presidential candidate at his campaign’s New Hampshire watch party.

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed supporters in South Carolina in the video above. He separately talked to New Hampshire voters by video.

Biden originally planned to attend, but his campaign announced late Tuesday morning that that he would instead hold an event in South Carolina.

That left former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch and Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, to take his place.

Biden Owens said this was “the very beginning of a long marathon to the nomination. And we’re ready to go the distance.”

“While the results don’t seem to be what we hoped, we’re going to take our campaign to every corner of this country,” Biden Owens said.

Appearing to the New Hampshire audience in a different live stream, Biden vowed to return to defeat President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

“I do love New Hampshire,” Biden said. “And I mean it.”