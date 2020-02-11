What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Bennet ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid

Politics

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending 2020 Democratic presidential bid after pinning campaign’s hopes on New Hampshire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 11 WATCH: Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race

  2. Read Feb 11 Polls close in New Hampshire; results could cull Dem field

  3. Read Feb 10 WATCH LIVE: Special coverage of the New Hampshire primary

  4. Read Feb 11 How a dream cruise ended with a novel coronavirus quarantine

  5. Watch Feb 10 What Trump’s proposed 2021 budget says about his policy priorities

The Latest