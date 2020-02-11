WATCH: Bennet ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid

Associated Press
Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending 2020 Democratic presidential bid after pinning campaign’s hopes on New Hampshire.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Feb 11
WATCH: Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race
Read
Feb 11
Polls close in New Hampshire; results could cull Dem field
Read
Feb 10
WATCH LIVE: Special coverage of the New Hampshire primary
Read
Feb 11
How a dream cruise ended with a novel coronavirus quarantine
Watch
Feb 10
What Trump’s proposed 2021 budget says about his policy priorities
Politics
Feb 11
By Associated Press
By Yamiche Alcindor
By Steve Peoples, Kathleen Ronayne, Hunter Woodall, Associated Press
By Josh Boak, Hannah Fingerhut, Associated Press
By María Verza, Associated Press
Health
Feb 11
By Laura Santhanam
Nation
Feb 11
Education
Feb 11
By Pat Eaton-Robb, Associated Press
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
World
Feb 11
By Elias Meseret, Associated Press
By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.