WATCH: Jordan says second Trump impeachment is a product of ‘cancel culture’

The debate is heated as the House of Representatives sets up a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Democrats and a few Republicans say Trump must be removed immediately after he egged on a violent mob of supporters a week ago who then stormed the Capitol. The insurrection happened as some of Trump’s GOP allies were challenging his election defeat, echoing the president’s false claims that there was widespread fraud in his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

But many Republicans argue impeachment is divisive and will not unite the country in this trying time.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, said Wednesday Democrats “have an obsession” with impeaching President Trump.

“It’s always been about getting the president, no matter what,” Jordan said on the House floor.

He said Democrats are really out to “cancel the president and anyone who disagrees with them.” And he warned that “cancel culture will come for us all.”

Moments later, New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, said Trump poses “a continuing threat to our nation,” adding that he must be removed immediately.

“The danger is too great,” Nadler said.