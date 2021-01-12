Trump defiant on Capitol attack, as House accelerates push for impeachment

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, today, the FBI and federal authorities made it very clear that they are planning to track down and charge anyone connected to the siege on the Capitol. They say that they are treating this like an international counterterrorism effort.

That is pretty remarkable, considering, of course, these are Americans on domestic soil. But they say that they are looking at so many different people. They say that they are expecting that this is going to be hundreds of cases. Right now, they have about 170 cases opened. They have charged about 70 people so far.

They say that the charges range from felony murder all the way up to simple — or all the way down to simple trespassing. They also say they're looking at theft of national security. They're look at theft of mail.

They say that this could go from city to city. They say that they have already been in Dallas and Jacksonville and Cleveland, rounding people up for this. They made it very clear that, if people were involved in this, that you could and will be charged.

Another thing to note, though, that, even though it's been about almost a week since this siege on the Capitol, the people that were briefing today, they weren't the FBI director or the head of Homeland Security.

So, there's really a big question of whether or not the top, top federal officials, whether they're at some point going to come before the public to speak out.