WATCH: 2020 Democrats answer questions at National Education Association forum

Gretchen Frazee
Politics

Ten 2020 Democratic presidential candidates made the case for their education plans Friday at a forum hosted by the largest labor union in the U.S.

Democrats seeking the presidential nomination attended the National Education Association’s annual forum in Houston. The candidates who spoke were former Vice President Joe Biden, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Kamala Harris, Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Each candidate had 10 minutes to speak and answer questions submitted by NEA members.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

