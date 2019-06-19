How 2020 presidential candidates would address ‘albatross’ of student debt

Judy Woodruff:

We continue our coverage now of some of the key issues already shaping the 2020 race for president.

One of them is an issue that has already resonated strongly in the last campaign, the burden of college student debt.

In the early months of this race, that problem is a focus for even more candidates, and it's one of the central issues being discussed.

Lisa Desjardins helps break down some of the key dividing lines of what the candidates say they would do.